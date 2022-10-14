‘SNL’ Promo: Megan Thee Stallion Is Host And Musical Guest, And Heidi Gardner Is Jealous

Megan Thee Stallion is the host and musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. And at least one cast member also wants to pull double duty.

Heidi Gardner tries to convince Megan that she isn’t the only multi-hyphenate on the bill. She even resorts to adding “The” to her name, but is warned not to do that again.

Finally, she declares she would be adding magic to her act. When Megan chides her for adding in a skill she didn’t possess, Gardner has a surprise for her.

Watch the video for details.