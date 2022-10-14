You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘1923’: Timothy Dalton Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘SNL’ Promo: Megan Thee Stallion Is Host And Musical Guest, And Heidi Gardner Is Jealous

Megan Thee Stallion is the host and musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. And at least one cast member also wants to pull double duty.

Heidi Gardner tries to convince Megan that she isn’t the only multi-hyphenate on the bill. She even resorts to adding “The” to her name, but is warned not to do that again.

Finally, she declares she would be adding magic to her act. When Megan chides her for adding in a skill she didn’t possess, Gardner has a surprise for her.

Watch the video for details.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad