SNL Promo: Brendan Gleeson Explains It All To Willow And Chloe Fineman

If Brendan Gleeson’s hosting on Saturday is as good as his promo clips, fans of the comedy show are in for a treat.

Teaming with SNL cast member Chloe Fineman and musical guest Willow, Gleeson – who already has a wild promo clip issued earlier this week – gave instructions on what not to say in the theater and what Paddington Bear is really like.

He also had one more bit of wisdom to share: “The Irish Goodbye.” Watch above for details.

