‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Flexes British Accent In Hopes Of ‘Bridgerton’ Casting

Megan Thee Stallion is pulling double duties on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest. The rapper knows about her talents and during her monologue she proclaimed she was “a really good actress.”

“Like, I don’t want to toot my own horn or nothing but I think I do a pretty good British accent,” she said on the NBC sketch show.

Megan then proceeds to try to imitate the British accent saying, “put me in Bridgerton b***h.”

The audience roared in applause and now Megan can only hope that Shonda Rhimes was watching SNL to add her to the new season of Netflix’s period drama series.

Another funny moment in Megan’s monologue was the different names adding, “Let’s see, we got Tina Snow, girl coach and if you’re one of my many, many haters, I’m probably, ‘Ugh, that b***h.’ But that’s OK, because even my haters aren’t entirely wrong because I am simply, THAT b***h.”

While Megan stayed in New York City rehearsing for her sting as host and musical guest on SNL, it was reported that her home in L.A. was burglarized. The performer seemingly responded to the reports with a tweet.

“Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” read the message Megan shared on social media on Friday.

In another tweet the same day, Megan shared with her fans that doing SNL had seemingly taken a toll on her and she would be taking a break.

“Hotties im [sic] really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she said.