‘Sister Act 3’ Confirmed In The Works, As Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Who She’d Like To Cast

If Whoopi Goldberg has her way, there will be a lot of new sistahs in Sister Act 3.

Speaking tonight on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, Goldberg listed Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and Nikki Minaj as among those she’d like to bring to the third edition of the film comedy.

Goldberg said the script for the new film will be delilvered by the end of this month.

“I want everybody,” she said when asked about casting. “I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

The original Sister Act did more than 231 million worldwide at the box office, with its sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit at 125 million worldwide.

