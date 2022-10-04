Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Meg’ Author Steve Alten Sets Original Football Feature ‘Mr. Irrelevant’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deal On: Elon Musk And Twitter Agree To Sale On Original Terms
Read the full story

Sissy Spacek Honors Loretta Lynn As Great Artist, Precious Friend And Country Pioneer: “I Am Heartbroken”

Loretta & Sissy
Loretta Lynn and Sissy Spacek, Academy Awards, 1981 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for her indelible portrayal of Loretta Lynn in the 1980 biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter, is remembering the late icon as a “resilient country music pioneer” who became a lifelong friend.

“Today is a sad day,” said Spacek in a statement provided to Deadline. “The world lost a magnificent human being. Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and resilient country music pioneer and a precious friend. I am heartbroken. I send my deepest sympathies to her wonderful family, her friends, and her loyal fans.”

Spacek was handpicked by Lynn to portray her in what would become an acclaimed screen adaptation of the country superstar’s 1976 biography of the same name. Spacek has often told the story about how Lynn chose the actress based on a photograph. Spacek has recounted how she was at first hesitant to take on the demanding role, until the decision was made for her: Lynn, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, said, without the actress’ go-ahead, “Sissy Spacek is going to play me.”

In her own memoir, the 2012 book My Extraordinary Ordinary Life, Spacek details how she worked with Lynn to nail her Appalachian accent, singing style and speech patterns. Lynn encouraged Spacek to sing in the film, rather than lip-sync, and assisted the actress in emulating Lynn’s guitar-playing style.

Loretta Lynn, Sissy Spacek speak at the 44th Annual CMA Awards, 2010 (Getty Images)

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad