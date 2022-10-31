Film & TV Charity Launches $57,000 Grant For People From Ethnic Minority Backgrounds Named After Pioneering Black Filmmaker Sir Horace Ové

Sir Horace Ové, the pioneering filmmaker nicknamed the Godfather of Black British filmmaking, has had a $57,000 Film and TV Charity grant named after him to help people from ethnic minority backgrounds navigate their way through the industry.

The Sir Horace Ové Grant launches next month and will aid in areas such as funding development courses, childcare, travel costs, equipment upgrades and membership or subscriptions to professional bodies. Applicants will be asked to provide an impact statement detailing how the grant will support them in their career, alongside proof of eligibility and costs

People from ethnic minority backgrounds can apply for grants of up to £500 ($577) from the fund, which has been named after the man dubbed the Godfather of Black British filmmaking, who directed the first Black British feature Pressure in 1976 and went on to helm the likes of Playing Away and A Hole In Babylon. Ové, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, was knighted last year.

The move comes more one-and-a-half years after the charity committed to ensuring that 30% of its grants are allocated to people from ethnic minority backgrounds. It failed to meet this target by 8% last year and has therefore topped up the fund.

“Breaking down barriers was always at the heart of what Horace did, to educate and open doors, especially to Black and ethnic communities and populations,” said Ové’s daughter, the actor Indra Ové. “The Ové family is extremely proud that Black and Global Majority talent working behind the scenes today will receive support in his name to allow them to follow in his inspirational footsteps.”

The Film and TV Charity Alex Pumfrey added: “The Film and TV Charity is committed to help improve diversity and inclusion in the film, TV, and cinema industry, just as we are committed to concentrating resource where it is most needed or where barriers are steepest. We hope that the new Sir Horace Ové Grant is able to contribute to both of those aims and we are so proud to honour such an important industry figure in the process.”