Simu Liu To Headline ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation In Works At Prime Video; Justin Lin To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is developing Seven Wonders, an action-adventure series based on Ben Mezrich's novel, headlined and executive produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. The project, written by Adam Cozad (The Legend Of Tarzan) and to be directed by Justin Lin (S.W.A.T.), hails from Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment, Beau Flynn's Flynn Picture Company (Black Adam) and Universal Television, where Lin and Perfect Storm are under a deal.

Seven Wonders revolves around the brilliant botanist-adventurer, Dr. Nate Grady (Liu), who teams up with the slippery international fixer, Sloane Seydoux, on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World.

Liu executive produces with Cozad. Lin, Salvador Gatdula and Andrew Schneider executive produce for Perfect Storm, along with Flynn via Flynn Picture Company. Scott Sheldon serves as co-executive producer. Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

The idea for Seven Wonders originated with Flynn and Mezrich who developed the book together. Flynn’s feature producing credits include Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Netflix’s Red Notice and WB/New Line’s upcoming Black Adam, all starring Dwayne Johnson.

Liu, former star of CBC and Netflix comedy series Kim’s Convenience, became a global star with his role as the titular superhero in Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. He’ll next be seen starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in upcoming film Arthur The King. Liu, who just did a cameo as Shang-Chi in the season finale of She-Hulk, is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Lin and Cozad previously worked together in developing the feature Snap Dragon at Warner Bros. Cozad co-penned the scripts for Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and The Legend of Tarzan. On television, he recently served as a consulting producer on FX’s The Old Man.

Lin is best known for directing Universal’s Fast and the Furious franchise (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6) and Star Trek: Beyond. He was recently tapped to direct One Punch Man, the live-action film adaptation of the worldwide hit manga series, for Sony Pictures. In TV, he executive produces CBS’ S.W.A.T. as well as Magnum P.I., which is moving to NBC after four seasons at CBS. He directed the pilots for both series.

Mezrich also is the author of The Accidental Billionaires about the founding of Facebook, on which The Social Network film was based, and Bringing Down The House, which was adapted into the films 21 and The Last Casino.