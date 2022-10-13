‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators Mike Judge & Alec Berg Team On New Comedy ‘Automated Trucking’ At Picturestart

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success on their hit HBO series Silicon Valley, Mike Judge and Alec Berg have found their next project. Sources tell Deadline that Picturestart is financing and will produce Automated Trucking, a comedy feature based on an original idea from the pair. Judge will direct with Rob Turbovsky and Matteo Borghese penning the script.

Judge also will produce via his Bemco Productions with Berg also producing. Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey and Royce Reeves-Darby will serve as producers for Picturestart.

Automated Trucking follows a young engineer who pitches a fully automated trucking system to one of Silicon Valley’s most successful billionaires and must prove the technology’s viability by driving cross country with a real trucker to present his breakthrough at the International Truckers Expo.

For Picturestart, the company is coming off Luckiest Girl Alive starring Mila Kunis, which hit Netflix in late September and came in as the top movie on the streamer since its debut.

Judge and Berg’s Silicon Valley ran for six seasons on HBO, racking up dozens of Emmy nominations and earning a strong fan following even after its finale in 2019. On their own, Judge most recently returned to his animated roots, rebooting his ’90s MTV comedy Beavis and Butt-head for Paramount Plus. He also produced the movie Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe. He is repped by WME.

As for Berg, he is coming off another critically acclaimed season of his hit Emmy-winning series Barry. This latest season won three Emmys last month. He is repped by UTA.

Turbovsky and Borghese’s writing credits include Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building, Black Monday, Lady Dynamite, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Silicon Valley, among others. They are represented by UTA and Mosaic Media Group.

James McGough and Christina Tajalli brokered the deal on behalf of Picturestart.