Siegfried & Roy Limited Series, Based On Podcast, In The Works At Apple From John Hoffman & Imagine Television

Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman is taking on Siegfried and Roy for his next project.

Apple TV+ is developing a limited series about the Las Vegas showman-magicians, based on the Apple original podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.

Written and exec produced by Hoffman, it comes from Imagine Television.

As revealed by Deadline last year, the tech giant landed the audio project, which comes from At Will Media, as one of its first original podcasts. It debuted earlier this year.

The hour-long series will be told from various perspectives and will tell the story of the pair who push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme — until tragedy reframes and opens up an entirely new mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.

Siegfried and Roy were a duo of German-American entertainers, best known for their appearances with white lions and tigers. Siegfried Fischbacher died in January, while Roy Horn, born Uwe Horn, died of Covid-19 last year. Famously in 2003, a white tiger named Montecore attacked and badly injured Horn during their act at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner will executive produce for Imagine Television, alongside James Seidman. Will Manati, executive producer of the podcast will also serve as executive producer of the series alongside Steven Leckart, the filmmaker behind the podcast.

Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy is one of a number of original Apple podcasts such as The Line, Hooked, Run, Bambi, Run and Missed Fortune as well as its latest one Little America: The Official Podcast hosted by Kumail Nanjiani.

The streamer already has a predilection for adapting podcasts as TV shows such as The Shrink Next Door, which was a Wondery podcast that was adapted into a drama series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.