Shout! Factory Elevates Jordan Fields To Senior Vice President Of Acquisitions & Originals  

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Factory has elevated longtime senior executive Jordan Fields to Senior Vice President of Acquisitions & Originals. In his new role at the multi-platform media company, where he most recently served as Vice President of Acquisitions, Fields will report to Shout! CEO Garson Foos.

Today’s Shout! Factory development comes following news that the company’s Head of New Content Sales Julie Dansker has been promoted to SVP of Streaming and Content Strategy.

Fields will now continue to spearhead all acquisition efforts at the company, overseeing a team responsible for identifying high-potential new films from early stages to completion. He’s also leading Shout’s move into original production, working closely with the senior executive team, as well as management, business affairs, marketing and sales on key content directions and opportunities.

“Jordan has been an important part of Shout’s growth since he started in this role over 15 years ago. We have evolved from making mostly library deals to the world of new feature films across many genres and into original productions,” said Foos. “He is a strategic leader, knowledgeable about many aspects of original production, and a high-level negotiator with long-standing relationships with content creators, sales teams, and programmers from the film and TV community.”

“This is a very exciting time for Shout, and I’m thrilled to contribute to its growth as an independent distributor and content creator,” added Fields. “The validation feels good, and I’ll do my best to keep earning it.”

Fields joined Shout! Factory in 2007, initially serving as Director of Acquisitions before climbing the ranks in that area of the company. Notable recent films he’s worked on include Shout! Studios’ Western Old Henry, starring Tim Blake Nelson, and the slasher remake Slumber Part Massacre, as well recent festival pick-ups Linoleum, starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn; Language Lessons, directed by Natalie Morales and starring Morales and Mark Duplass; and JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, from filmmaker Oliver Stone.

Prior to his time at Shout! Factory, Fields served as the acquisition manager for Rhino Entertainment, where he oversaw the releases of Mystery Science Theater 3000, among other properties.

Shout! Factory’s current partners and properties include Gkids, Sesame Street, Laika Studios, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ALF, ITV Studios and Major League Baseball Productions. It also owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, all while operating Shout! Factory TV.