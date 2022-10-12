Shout! Factory Ups Julie Dansker To SVP Of Streaming And Content Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Factory has promoted Julie Dansker to SVP of Streaming and Content Strategy. She had been Head of New Content Sales at the multi-platform film and TV distribution, development and production company.

In her new role, Dansker will spearhead Shout’s streaming, licensing and content sales and distribution strategy — overseeing film and series content licensing and monetization across global SVOD, AVOD, pay- and free TV, and non-theatrical platform partners. She will also look to optimize Shout!’s content and FAST channel distribution.

In addition to growing the company’s streaming and distribution business, Dansker will continue to collaborate with the acquisitions team to identify and develop its new content slate across feature films, series and podcasts, as well as its library and IP acquisitions. The exec will also continue to drive theatrical strategies, working with marketing and PR teams to create impactful campaigns.

She’ll continue to report to Shout!’s CEO Garson Foos and Gene Pao, EVP Strategy and Digital.

“Julie has excelled in her role leading our new film licensing initiative,” said Foos. “She has helped support the acquisitions process on new films and development through her strong relationships with streaming platforms and broadcasters. She has also recently started leading the sales charge for AVOD and FAST distribution and expanding those businesses. Her high-level sales skill-set and top-level relationships have moved us to greater heights in the new content world. All of this and her strong leadership skills have made her an invaluable executive at Shout!”

Since joining Shout! Factory in 2020, Dansker has overseen the strategy and sales of new content and collaborated with the acquisitions team to acquire and distribute new frontline titles, leveraging her strong relationships with major streaming services and digital channels, while guiding Shout’s endeavors in original productions. She’s most recently worked on titles including the Tim Blake Nelson Western Old Henry, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, as well as the recent SXSW pickup Linoleum starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn.

Prior to Shout! Factory, Dansker served as VP Sales and Marketing at The Orchard, where she oversaw distribution and content strategy, becoming Chief Revenue Officer when new ownership rebranded the company 1091. Before The Orchard, Dansker managed global digital sales at MGM Studios, and prior to that worked in development at Spyglass Entertainment and New Line Cinema.

Shout! Factory’s current partners and properties include Gkids, Sesame Street, Laika Studios, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ALF, ITV Studios and Major League Baseball Productions. It also owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, all while operating Shout! Factory TV.