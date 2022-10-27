Shonda Rhimes Would Love To Bring Back ‘Private Practice’

Don’t get too excited, Addison Montgomery fans, but Shonda Rhimes misses the Oceanside Wellness Group as much as you do.

While promoting her new Bridgerton book this week, the uber-producer told Good Morning America that she wouldn’t mind revisiting Private Practice. She was asked by the hosts to name one of her popular shows from ABC that she’d love to bring back.

“I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn’t finish telling our stories on Private Practice,” Rhimes said. “We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility where you are learning and seeing things happen at the same things happen medically.”

Launched in 2007, Private Practice featured Kate Walsh as Addison — a character that was introduced in the first season on Grey’s Anatomy. Her character is a gynecological and neonatal surgeon and, as MerDer fans know, she was once married to Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Private Practice lasted until 2013.

Walsh’s popularity with Grey‘s fans, however, never waned: She has returned repeatedly to the action at Grey Sloan.

Rhimes left ABC in 2017 for a multi-million dollar deal at Netflix, which also covered her production company Shondaland and her producing partner Betsy Beers. It was extended in 2021.