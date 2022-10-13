‘She Hulk’ Wraps First Season With More Cameos, Nod To Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the season one finale of She Hulk: Attorney At Law.

The Disney+ comedy ended its critically-hailed first season with creator Jessica Gao going full meta by having her title character (Tatiana Maslany) question whether this is best way to wrap the first nine episodes.

Titled “Whose Show Is This,” the episode pulls back the curtain on the misogynistic Intelligencia group and how it’s trying to bring down the She Hulk for exhibiting powers she didn’t earn. When it’s revealed that Intelligencia founder Todd Phelps (Jon Bass) stole She Hulk’s blood so he can bulk up himself, the episode goes full madcap with cameos by the Abomination (Tim Roth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) before Jennifer breaks the fourth wall and expresses confusion over where the episode is headed. Next thing we know, she’s walking on the Disney lot in Burbank to look for the She Hulk writers room.

“What kind of stupid finale is this?” she asks the scribes.

“There are certain things that are supposed to happen in a superhero story,” says one.

“This is the story that Kevin wants,” says another, in reference to Marvel honcho Kevin Feige.

When She Hulk says she wants to talk to Kevin, the room bursts into laughter because such a move is positively verboten. She goes anyway, but first must sign a lengthy non-disclosure agreement before meeting a really sophisticated robot-type known as”knowledge enhanced visual interconnectivity nexus.” Get it? That stands for K-E-V-I-N.

He’s a machine, kids!

She Hulk then successfully argues for a different ending to the season’s first episode, especially one that doesn’t call for Todd to steal her powers or her cousin Bruce to save the day. She also requested that Daredevil return, because “a woman has needs.” (For those that missed it, She Hulk and Daredevil did the hibity-dibity in a previous episode).

“Historically, we’ve been light in that department,” Kevin the robot added.

The episode ends with Jennifer bringing home Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, to meet the family. The Hulk also shows up to introduce his son.

Disney+ has yet to announce a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which was first announced back in August of 2019. The cast of the Marvel Studios show also includes Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Benedict Wong. Gao serves as its head writer.