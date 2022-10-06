Shailene Woodley Joins Ensemble Cast of Craig Gillespie’s ‘Dumb Money’ For Black Bear Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: The cast for Craig Gillespie’s next film Dumb Money keeps getting better as sources tell Deadline Shailene Woodley is set to join the A-list cast of the upcoming film at Black Bear Pictures. She joins Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson with Gillespie directing. The pic based on bestselling author Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network, the script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum. Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie will produce. Principal photography is currently underway.

Executive producers include Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Angelo, Schuker Blum, Mezrich, Johnny Holland, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and Kevin Ulrich. Black Bear Pictures is fully financing, with Black Bear International handling the foreign distribution rights, which launched sales at the Toronto International Film Festival. UTA Independent Film Group is representing the U.S. rights to the film.

The pic tells the story of fortunes won and lost overnight in the David-vs.-Goliath GameStop short squeeze that may have ended up changing Wall Street forever. It offers a gripping portrayal of how a loosely affiliated group of private investors and internet trolls on a subreddit called WallStreetBets took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, firing the first shot in a revolution that threatened to upend the establishment.

Woodley was most recently seen in the Netflix and StudioCanal feature The Last Letter from Your Lover, which she also produced. She recently wrapped production on Misanthrope which she produced alongside Aaron Ryder. On the TV side she also has Showtime’s Three Women, which is based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book. She is currently in production on Michael Mann’s Ferrari.

