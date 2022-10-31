‘Severance’: Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat Among 8 Cast In Season 2 of Apple Series

Apple TV+ has added eight to the cast of workplace thriller Severance as principal photography gets underway on Season 2. Game of Thrones alumna Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban (The Chair), Merritt Wever (Godless), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist) and John Noble (Fringe) join the Emmy-winning series starring Adam Scott, from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller. Fifth Season is the studio. The streamer also released a first-look image below.

In Severance Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance,” said Stiller. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

In addition to Scott, returning for Season 2 are Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken.

The freshman season of Severance scored 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, winning for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design.

Severance is written and created by Erickson. Stiller directs and serves as executive producer alongside Erickson, Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn and Adam Scott. Richie Schwartz executive produces for Red Hour Films. In addition to starring, Arquette serves as producer for season two.

The first season of Severance is currently streaming on Apple TV+.