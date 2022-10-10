Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Irvine Welsh Doc Set At Noah Media; Alyssa Milano Mipcom Keynote; ‘In My Skin’ Gongs; ‘Mariupol’ Doc Sales; Beyond Rights Hire — Global Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder, Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68; Pete Hammond's Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer
Read the full story

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Trailer: ‘Only Murders’ Star Opens Up About Mental Health

Selena Gomez, the Only Murders in the Building star, is opening up about her struggles with mental health in the upcoming Apple Original Films documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, and today Apple dropped the first trailer.

“How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?” Gomez asks during the clip from the film, which chronicles the actor’s years-long journey through such health issues as lupus and bipolar disorder.

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the trailer was released today on World Mental Health Day, in support of global mental health education and awareness.

Related Story

'Violent Night' Trailer: David Harbour Is A Stranger Santa In Action-Comedy Holiday Treat

Apple describes the doc like his: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination as a producer for Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

This new doc marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Check out the trailer above.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad