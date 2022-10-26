Selena Gomez Cancels ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance Following Covid Diagnosis

Selena Gomez revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unable to visit NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” the Only Murders in the Building star shared via Instagram Story on Wednesday.

She continued, “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”

Gomez is currently promoting her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me set to be released on November 4. The film comes from the helmer of the cult 1991 doc Madonna: Truth or Dare, Alek Keshishian, and follows the gold album-selling, Grammy-nominated artist and actress from the heights of unimaginable superstardom through the lows of a very personal crisis and back again.

On Monday, the singer and actress shared the news that she will also release a new single, “My Mind & Me,” that will accompany the film.

The Tonight Show viewers can count on seeing Jim Parsons, Rose Byrne, and Isabel Hagen banter with Fallon in tonight’s episode.

Read Gomez’s Instagram post in full below.