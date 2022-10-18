‘Secret Sauce’: Channel 4 Orders Second Portion Of Social-First Cooking Series

EXCLUSIVE: UK network Channel 4 has ordered a second season of social-first cooking series Secret Sauce.

The show, from Wall of Production and Acme TV, will see YouTube and social media star Chunkz returning to front head-to-head cookery battles with famous guests, making favorite family recipes chosen by the guest’s family.

Big Zuu’s Big Eats star Big Zuu, comedian Michael Dapaah, presenter and comedian Munya Chawawa, rapper Mist and former Love Island contestants Chloe Burrows and Jack Fowler will feature.

The first season accumulated over a million views on YouTube.

Evie Buckley, Digital Commissioning Editor, Youth and Entertainment at Channel 4, said: “Secret Sauce taps into family dynamics and culture in a truly joyous, unique way. Chunkz is an unbelievably talented host and the guests for season two are all incredible, bringing their own special flavour to each episode.”

“Driven by the universally relatable themes of generational relationships and what happens when you introduce friends to family, Secret Sauce is the perfect recipe for seeing what happens when the pot is given a mischievous stir by host Chunkz,” said Jaimie D’Cruz, Creative Director of Acme TV.