The Second City To Open NYC Entertainment Complex

Comedy institution The Second City plans to open its first venture in New York City in Summer 2023. Located in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, the planned 11,900 square-foot entertainment space will feature a newly built mainstage theater, seven classrooms, and a full service restaurant and bar.

This is the first physical location in New York City operated by The Second City in its 63-year history.

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 in Chicago as a small comedy cabaret. It has since grown to become an influential name in improv comedy, boasting such prominent alumni as John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, and many more.

“New York City is a renowned hub for talent and culture, and we could not be more thrilled to bring The Second City’s unique brand of improv-based entertainment and education to the city as we continue to foster the next generation of comedy,” said The Second City CEO, Ed Wells. “We launch at a time of tremendous momentum for the brand, expanding our footprint in Toronto, Canada and garnering critical acclaim for our latest shows. We look forward to serving the New York City market across all of our services and bringing smiles, laughter and the full Second City experience to the Big Apple.”

