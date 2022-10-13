‘SEAL Team’ Taps Former Navy Seal Jason Cabell To Direct Season 6 Episode

EXCLUSIVE: Former Navy Seal Jason Cabell has been tapped to direct an episode of the Paramount+ series SEAL Team‘s sixth season. The completed episode, which was shot in Los Angeles and in Jordan, is set to air early in November.

New episodes are made available via Paramount+ on Sunday nights.

Cabell is a decorated former Navy Seal who served his country for more than 20 years. He has seen the battleground firsthand in numerous countries, as well as trained in all branches of the military, and participated in numerous rescue missions.

Paramount said in a statement, “Cabell brings an authentic lens to our storytelling and joins the hundreds of veterans on the show both in front and behind the cameras.”

Cabell is the writer and director of Running With The Devil, the 2019 thriller starring Laurence Fishburne, Nicolas Cage, Barry Pepper, and Adam Goldberg. His directorial debut, Smoke Filled Lungs, was made in 10 days for $100k and was distributed by Indican. It won 19 awards including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 2015 Milan International Filmmakers Festival.

He is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Paradigm Talent Agency, and Stankevich Law.