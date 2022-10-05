‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Re-Arrested, Charged With Multiple Counts Of Sexual Assault By LA County Prosecutors

Veteran TV producer and writer Eric Weinberg has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault by Los Angeles County prosecutors, Deadline has confirmed.

Weinberg, the long-serving Scrubs co-executive producer, who initially was arrested in July and released on $3.225 million bond, was re-arrested Tuesday and later released on $5 million bond.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will be releasing more details at a news conference this afternoon.

The charges relate to a series of rapes that the police say occurred between 2012 and 2019. As we previously reported, according to the LAPD, Weinberg predatorily singled out women in their 20s and 30s “in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places” and would try to convince them to participate in a photo shoot. If the women agreed to have their picture taken by Weinberg, his modus operandi was to rape them during the secluded session at his home.

Among his many credits up until the end of the first decade of the 21st century, Weinberg was co-EP for more than 100 episodes of Scrubs during the comedy’s 2001-07 run on NBC and later ABC. The five-time Emmy nominee also served as supervising producer and writer on about another two dozen episodes of the series. His most recent credit was in 2016 as executive producer on Epix comedy series Graves.