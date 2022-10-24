‘Fall’ Director Scott Mann Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Scott Mann, who directed the thriller Fall. That film was released by Lionsgate, grossing $16 million on a $3 million budget.

The survival tale is about two adventurous women, one of whom lost her husband in a climbing accident. The friend of the widow tries to pull her pal out of a spiral by challenging themselves to climb an abandoned 2000-foot-high TV tower. Everything goes wrong, the climbers are too high to get a rescue cell signal, and an adventure turns into a terrifying fight for survival. Mann wrote the script with Jonathan Frank.

The film is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and here is how Stephen King described it: “Reminded me a bit of Steven Spielberg’s Duel. Wish I’d written it.”

Mann had been repped by CAA, and now WME will steer him as he looks for his next film to direct.

Here is a look at the Fall trailer: