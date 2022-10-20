Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Thriller-Horror ‘Mother, May I?’, With ‘Smile’ Star Kyle Gallner & ‘Teen Wolf’ Actress Holland Roden, Gets North America Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Lionsgate Lands Tim Story-Helmed MRC-Financed Toronto Midnight Madness Comedy ‘The Blackening’
Read the full story

Scott Free Options Rights To Tracy Sierra’s Novel ‘The Corner’

Scott Free

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Free has pre-empted the rights to Tracy Sierra’s debut horror novel The Corner.

The novel is a contained, elevated horror novel set in Massachusetts during a record-breaking snowstorm. The house at the center of it is based on the author’s own colonial-era home with all its additions and subtractions … and its tiny, secret room hidden beside the fireplace.

Sam Roston is overseeing the project for Scott Free.

Recent films for Scott Free include the Ridley Scott-directed The Last Duel starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, and House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino. Upcoming films include Napoleon directed by Scott with Joaquin Phoenix set to star as French military leader and emperor Napoleon; Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley; First Ascent, to be directed by Jake Scott, which is set up at Hulu with Daisy Ridley attached to star; Berlin Nobody, a thriller starring Eric Bana and Kiernan Shipka with Jordan Scott directing; and a new movie in the Alien franchise to be directed by Fede Álvarez.

Sierra is represented by The Helen Heller Agency and WME. Scott Free is also represented by WME.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad