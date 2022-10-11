Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Showrunner Raamla Mohamed Schools Us On Working With Kerry Washington And Crafting The Perfect Pilot

Welcome back to the Scene to Seen Podcast, I am your host Valerie Complex–assistant editor and film writer at Deadline.

On today’s episode, I chat with Reasonable Doubt showrunner Raamla Mohamed. The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi (Ballers, Hand Of God), Michael Ealy (Jacob’s Ladder, The Devil You Know), McKinley Freeman (Titans, Queen Sugar), Sean Patrick Thomas (Till, Save The Last Dance), Tim Jo (This Is Us, Pitch), TJ Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, and Angela Grovey. The series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Reasonable Doubt is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington directs and executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Mohamed signed her first overall with ABC Signature in 2018, and has been in the Disney family since 2009, where she started as a fellow in the Disney/ABC Writing program. She was also a writer/co-executive producer on the Emmy-nominated Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu. Prior to that, she was a writer and producer on Scandal, where she penned eleven episodes for the series, including the seventh-season crossover episode with How To Get Away with Murder.

We talk about all things showrunner, the logistics, the process, working with Kerry Washington and all the elements needed to hook an audience in after the first episode.

