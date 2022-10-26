‘Sausage Party’ Animated Series Cooked Up At Amazon

Sausage Party is heading to the small screen.

Amazon has ordered a series spinoff of the 2016 animated feature with cast members including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton returning to lend their voices to the anthropomorphic groceries.

The streamer is planning to launch Sausage Party: Foodtopia in 2024.

Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester are also set to voice roles in the animated series, which is currently in production.

The film was written by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, with Jonah Hill contributing to the story.

It told the story of a sausage who lives in a supermarket and discovers the truth about what happens when groceries are purchased. He goes on a journey with his friends to escape their fate while also facing a psychotic and malicious douche who wants to kill him.

Shaffir and Hunter will serve as showrunners of the series and exec produce alongside Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey Pictures; Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison and Patrick Chu; Andrew Millstein; and Vernon, who serves as supervising director.

It is a co-production between Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now,” said Rogen and Goldberg.

“The original Sausage Party was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers.”

“The original film was another irreverent comedy from the brilliant comedic minds of Seth and Evan. When Annapurna, Seth and Evan approached us to wholly reboot the project as a TV series we were thrilled to be a part of the collaboration and equally excited to have Prime Video as our partner,” added Sony Pictures Television co-president Jason Clodfelter. “We look forward to the fanfare around Sausage Party: Foodtopia which promises to be a hit.”