‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns Tonight With Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar As Musical Guest

It’s been a hectic off-season for Saturday Night Live, with longtime cast members leaving and new faces coming on board. Tonight, the show begins its 48th season, hosted by Top Gun star Miles Teller, with Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest.

Gone are Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor. Joining are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

In the promo for tonight’s show, Teller, Kendrick and returning SNL star Bowen Yang discussed a few mundane items, including a Gilmore Girls shout-out, before the talk turned to what they did over the summer. Yang began blurting a laundry list of activities, draining the oxygen from the room.

Teller briefly appeared interested, then exited, and a quiet Lamar joined him in walking off screen.

