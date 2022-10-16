Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘SNL’ Scorns Donald Trump Subpoena Vote At This Week’s January 6 Committee Hearing In Tired Cold Open

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Aftershow ‘Inside The Ring’: Season 1 Finale – Sauron Revealed, The Stranger’s Journey & What's Coming In Season 2
Read the full story

‘Saturday Night Live’ Names Jack Harlow As Host And Musical Guest For Show Later This Month

Getty Images

Saturday Night Live is continuing the trend of having its host also be the musical guest, announcing last night that rapper/singer Jack Harlow will do double-duty on the Oct. 29 show.

The Harlow deal comes after the successful star turn this week of Megan Thee Stallion as host and musical guest.

Harlow will be making his SNL hosting debut, but it will be his second time around as musical guest.

Harlow issued his second major label release this year, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Harlow has also ganered songwriter of the year honors at the SESAC Music Awards and Song of the Summer honors at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of four awards he won that night. He’s also booked to star in the White Men Can’t Jump remake.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad