‘Saturday Night Live’ Names Jack Harlow As Host And Musical Guest For Show Later This Month

Saturday Night Live is continuing the trend of having its host also be the musical guest, announcing last night that rapper/singer Jack Harlow will do double-duty on the Oct. 29 show.

The Harlow deal comes after the successful star turn this week of Megan Thee Stallion as host and musical guest.

Harlow will be making his SNL hosting debut, but it will be his second time around as musical guest.

Harlow issued his second major label release this year, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Harlow has also ganered songwriter of the year honors at the SESAC Music Awards and Song of the Summer honors at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of four awards he won that night. He’s also booked to star in the White Men Can’t Jump remake.