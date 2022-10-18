Sarah Michelle Gellar Sends Selma Blair An Emotional Message Following ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her friend Selma Blair after her shocking exit announcement on Dancing with the Stars. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and cited health concerns for leaving the Disney+ competition series. On social media, Gellar paid tribute to Blair with an heartfelt message for the enormous effort she made to showcase her dance skills.

“Long before [Dancing with the Stars] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you),” Gellar shared on Instagram. “You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up.”

Gellar also thanked and acknowledged Blair’s dancing partner Sasha Farber adding, “I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift.”

“And speaking of gifts, [Selma Blair] your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair,” she concluded.

Blair and Gellar shared film credits in Cruel Intentions back in 1999 and have maintained a close relationship throughout the years.

RELATED: ‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out

After Gellar’s message, Blair replied with an emotional note: “My heart and soul of all great things…. Always you Smg. The way you show up for me.”

Blair shared that being on DWTS with Farber and the rest of the cast, “inspired me more than I can process.”

“I have been so fortunate to be loved by you. And now I have had the extreme elation and grace of dancing on a ballroom floor, and being lifted and carried by my loves. And the public. It is a gift I will cherish forever. I love you so dearly. Thank you for being by my side on another journey. Here’s to many more. I love you. Thank you,” she added.