Sara Murphy & Ryan Zacarias Launch Production Company Fat City, Strike First-Look Deal With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Licorice Pizza and If Beale Street Could Talk producer Sara Murphy and War Pony producer Ryan Zacarias have launched their own TV and film production company and have struck a deal with Anonymous Content.

The pair have launched Fat City, which has a first-look deal with Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

Begho Ukueberuwa, formerly of CAA, will head up Fat City’s development across film and television.

In addition to producing Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, Oscar-nominated producer Murphy has produced films including Eliza Hittman’s Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s ANIMA, starring Thom Yorke.

Zacarias’s most recent film was Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s debut feature War Pony and has also produced Jonas Carpignano’s A Chiara. His next project is John Trengove’s Manodrome, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, and Odessa Young, which is currently in post-production.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about working with Anonymous Content — a company we’ve long admired for their creative integrity and taste,” said Murphy and Zacarias. “Anonymous has a long history of creating some of the most exciting work across both film and television and we are thrilled to be a part of their next chapter.”

“Sara and Ryan are simultaneously bold and tasteful producers who find material that captures the zeitgeist without it ever feeling forced. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fat City to tell incredible stories,” added Robert Walak and Alisa Tager, Presidents of AC Studios. “They have such wonderful natural instincts as producers and excellent chemistry with each other and we are so excited to partner with them to tell amazing stories together. Their artistic principles and creative vision align so well with Anonymous Content and we look forward to collaborating.”

The deal was negotiated by CAA and Granderson Des Rochers on behalf of Fat City.

Anonymous Content is behind series such as HBO’s True Detective, Amazon’s Homecoming and upcoming titles Shantaram and Time Bandits for Apple and Saint X for Hulu as well as well as films such as Netflix’s The Midnight Sky and Focus Features’ Stillwater.