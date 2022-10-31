Sandra Oh, Ann Marie Fleming Reunite On Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Can I Get A Witness’, One Of Four New Titles On Mongrel International’s AFM Slate

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is reuniting with award-winning Canadian director Ann Marie Fleming on sci-fi thriller Can I Get a Witness.

The project, which is in development, is among four new features being launched at the American Film Market this week by Canadian sales outfit Mongrel International, a division of Toronto-based independent film distributor Mongrel Media.

Set in the near future, the film unfolds in a reality where, in order to save the planet, “death is everyone’s job”, with 50-year-olds making the sacrifice, while teenage artists have to document it.

Fleming and Oh previously collaborated on the award-winning 2016 animated feature Window Horses. Producers on the new project are Eric Mussolum and Jayme Pfahl.

Mongrel will also launch sales on two other projects in development: Jason Lapeyre’s crime thriller Stealing Is Bad starring Nick Stahl (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines) and Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Sam McGlynn’s 1989, a prequel to the Fubar cult hits.

Stealing Is Bad revolves around an ambitious teenager who teams up with a middle-aged ex-convict to pull off a heist at the fast-food restaurant where they work. Juliette Hagopian produces.

1989 is billed as a prequel to the 2002 cult film Fubar, set against the world of heavy metal fandom, and its sequel Fubar 2. Dave Lawrence, one of the headbanging protagonists of the original is blasted back to 1989.

Paul Spence, who co-created the Fubar franchise, takes writing credits, with McGlynn directing. Spence produces with Kyle Irving.

Further new additions to the slate include the completed horror thriller Hands That Bind by Kyle Armstrong.

The drama unfolds in a struggling farming community hit by mysterious occurrences such as cattle mutilations, drought, a missing teenager, paranoia, and unexplained lights in the sky.

The cast features Paul Sparks (House of Cards), Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Will Oldham (A Ghost Story) and Nicholas Campbell (Goon) and it is produced by Blake McWilliam.

World rights for all territories are available, except Canada, where Mongrel Media will distribute.

“Our 2022 AFM lineup is an eclectic mix of genre with highly original storytelling,” said Andrew Frank, co-president of Canadian distributor Mongrel Media, who is overseeing sales at AFM on behalf of Mongrel International.

“We know how critical cast is in the marketplace, and our three films in development already have key cast attached. Our finished film, Hands That Bind, has a stellar cast with Bruce Dern and Paul Sparks.”