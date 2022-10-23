Salman Rushdie On Road To Recovery, His Agent Says

The massive injuries suffered by author Salman Rushdie have been confirmed by his agent, who says Rushdie has lost eyesight in one of his eyes and use of one of his hands.

Agent Andrew Wylie told Spain’s El País about Rushdie’s condition, but would not say if the author was still hospitalized. He did note that Rushdie is expected to survive the attack he sustained while preparing to deliver a lecture in New York in August.

“[His wounds] were profound, but he’s [also] lost the si ght of one eye … He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso. So, it was a brutal attack,” Wylie said.

EARLIER: Author Salman Rushdie has been removed from his ventilator and is starting the long road back from his stabbing injuries.

“The road to recovery has begun,” Andrew Wylie said in a text message to the New York Times. “It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction.” Rushdie suffered a damaged liver and is in danger of losing an eye from the stabbing attack last week. An Iranian sympathizer is in police custody and has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges for attacking Rushdie.