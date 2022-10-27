‘Saint X’: Michael Park, Betsy Brandt Join Hulu’s Psychological Drama

Betsy Brandt and Michael Park have joined the cast of Hulu’s psychological drama Saint X.

The series is told via multiple timelines and perspectives, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explains how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Brandt and Park will play Mia Thomas and Bill Thomas, respectively, in the eight-episode series adapted from Alexis Schaitkin’s novel. The characters are upper middle class parents of two, enjoying a family vacation in a Caribbean resort until one of their daughters goes missing.

They join previously announced talent including Alycia Debnam-Carey, who replaced previous lead Victoria Pedretti after she exited the series due to creative differences. The series also stars Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny as and Jayden Elijah.

Leila Gerstein wrote the screenplay and will executive produce with Dee Rees directing and executive producing. Stephen Williams will also executive produce alongside David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content. Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier will executive produce for Dreamcrew Entertainment. Additional executive producers are Alexis Schaitkin and Steve Pearlman. Saint X hails from ABC Signature.

Brandt is repped by Patty Woo Management, TalentWorks, Viewpoint, and Del Shaw Moonves. Park is repped by Innovative Artists and Power Entertainment Group.