Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney To Be Given Welsh Award; ‘Money Heist’ & Asacha Project; BIFA Longlists For Docs & International Film – Global Briefs

Hollywood Stars Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney To Be Given Welsh Award

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are to receive a special award from the people of Wales to show their support for raising the profile of the nation in Welcome to Wrexham. The pair bought the Welsh football club and showcased Wales to the world via the FX show’s first season. One episode focuses on the history and language of the nation. Welsh broadcaster S4C has partnered with the Welsh government and Football Association of Wales on the award, which will be given as part of the Wales to the World New York Concert next month taking place in Times Square. “S4C is delighted to be recognising the contribution that Rob and Ryan have made by inspiring a whole generation to celebrate and embrace Wales to the World,” said S4C CEO Sian Doyle. “Their passion for Wrexham, including learning Welsh, one of the oldest living languages in Europe, has shone a light on Welsh football as we head into the World Cup.”

‘Money Heist’ Writers & Asacha Behind TV Adaptation Of ‘Cicatriz’

Money Heist writers Pablo Roa and Fernando Sancristóbal and Asacha Media Group are forging an adaptation of Juan Gómez-Jurado’s Cicatriz. The French production outfit has combined with Spain’s Plano a Plano and Mexican studio Dopamine to produce the action thriller, which is about a brilliant but lonely entrepreneur on the verge of making millions, who meets a young woman hell-bent on a long-planned revenge mission. A “notable international cast” is being prepped and Roa and Sancristóbal are attached to write. Project is currently in financing phase.

BIFA Best Doc & International Film Longlists

BIFA has released the longlists for Best Feature Documentary and Best International Independent Film. Winners will be revealed at the 25th annual BIFA ceremony on Sunday 4 December.

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

ALCARRÀS Carla Simón, María Zamora, Stefan Schmitz, Tono Folguera, Sergi Moreno

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John S. Lyons

ARGENTINA, 1985 Santiago Mitre, Mariano Llinás, Axel Kuschevatzky, Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi Campbell, Ricardo Darín, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín, Victoria Alonso

BROKER Kore-eda Hirokazu, Lee Eugene

CLOSE Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-Wook, Chung Seo-Kyung

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Joe Russo Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

FULL TIME Éric Gravel, Raphaëlle Delauche, Nicolas Sanfaute

HIT THE ROAD Panah Panahi, Mastaneh Mohajer

LA MIF Fred Baillif, Véronique Vergari, Agnès Boutruche

MORE THAN EVER Emily Atef, Lars Hubrich, Xénia Maingot

MURINA Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira

NAVALNY Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, Shane Boris

PLAYGROUND Laura Wandel, Stéphane Lhoest

RETURN TO DUST Li Ruijun, Qin Hong, Zhang Min, Li Yan

THE QUIET GIRL Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm

Best Feature Documentary sponsored by Intermission Film

A BUNCH OF AMATEURS Kim Hopkins, Margareta Szabo

A STORY OF BONES Joseph Curran, Dominic Aubrey de Vere, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo

ELECTRIC MALADY Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

FADIA’S TREE Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

FASHION REIMAGINED Becky Hutner, Lindsay Lowe, Andrea Van Beuren

KANAVAL Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills, Natasha Dack Ojumu

MY CHILDHOOD, MY COUNTRY – 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

MY OLD SCHOOL Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

NASCONDINO (HIDE AND SEEK) Victoria Fiore, Aleksandra Bilić, Jennifer Corcoran

NOTHING COMPARES Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

REBELLION Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

THE PRINCESS Ed Perkins, Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn

THE STORY OF FILM: A NEW GENERATION Mark Cousins, John Archer

THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE Andrew Dominik, Amy James, Isaac Hoff

YOUNG PLATO Declan McGrath, Neasa Ní Chianáin, David Rane