Ryan Nobles Moves To NBC News From CNN

Ryan Nobles is joining NBC News after eight years at CNN.

Nobles will continue on the Capitol Hill beat, where he has recently reported on the January 6th Committee hearings. He also was on the campaign trail in the last presidential race, covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump.

Ken Strickland, the network’s D.C. bureau chief, sent the below memo to staffers:

All,

It’s my pleasure to introduce Ryan Nobles as our newest Capitol Hill Correspondent, beginning with us later this month. It’s an exciting time to welcome Ryan, as we enter the final midterms sprint and prepare to cover a new Congress in just a few months.

Many of our Washington colleagues know Ryan well — he’s been a staple at CNN, where he worked for eight years both on and off the Hill covering some of the biggest political stories of the decade. His work as a Congressional Correspondent in the wake of January 6th speaks for itself — week after week, he has repeatedly broken news on the House Select Committee’s investigation and the surrounding fallout. He showcased similar diligence on the campaign trail last cycle covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump.

We already have one of the best reporting teams in the business on the Hill, led by Garrett, our Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent, along with Ali, Allie, and a terrific lineup of digital reporters, producers, and researcher. I’m confident Ryan will strengthen that operation even further and hope you’ll join me in welcoming him to the team.

Ken