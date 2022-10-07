‘House Of The Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Extends Overall Deal With HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Condal succeeded where others failed — out of half-dozen or so writers who took a stab at co-creating a Game Of Thrones prequel with author George R.R. Martin, Condal’s House of the Dragon was the one to make it to series at HBO. After a big launch, the fantasy drama was quickly renewed for a second season, and now HBO also has renewed Condal’s overall deal.

Condal originally was signed into an overall deal by HBO in 2020, on the heels of House of the Dragon receiving a straight-to-series order. He co-created the drama with Martin and served as writer, executive producer as well as co-showrunner on Season 1. Condal was named sole showrunner for Season 2.

“Ryan Condal is a singular talent. He has a magnificent ability to tell stories, build worlds, and shape character, as well as deep passion and respect for George R.R. Martin’s universe,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “The years we’ve spent collaborating with him on House of the Dragon have affirmed our desire to expand our partnership with him now and in years to come.”

House Of the Dragon debuted in August to strong reviews and the largest audience for a new original series in the history of HBO. The show is now averaging 29 million viewers per episode in the U.S.

“When I picked up that paperback copy of ‘A Game of Thrones’ over two decades ago, I wasn’t even sure I would make it as a screenwriter,” Condal said. “To find myself here, having co-created a series set in Westeros, is almost beyond thought. I am incredibly fortunate. I’m grateful to George R.R. Martin for believing in me and to HBO for placing their trust in me. I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO to tell the next chapter in the Targaryen saga, and I’m hoping that it’s just one of many to come.”

Condal previously co-created with Carlton Cuse, executive produced, and showran the USA series Colony for three seasons. On the feature side, he recently wrote Neo Earth for Netflix and Brad Peyton, sold a pitch to Lionsgate with Chad Stahelski attached to direct, and wrote Highlander for Stahelski, which is set up at Lionsgate. He previously wrote Hercules starring Dwayne Johnson. Condal is repped by Grandview, WME and McKuin/Frankel/Whitehead.