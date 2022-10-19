Ryan Carnes Signs With Sovereign Talent Group

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Carnes (Desperate Housewives, General Hospital) has signed with Sovereign Talent Group under its theatrical division.

Carnes most recently starred in the Hulu Christmas movie, Cupid for Christmas, alongside Melanie Stone, Natasha Behnam, and Richard Kind. Carnes portrayed Chris, the most romantically hopeless person on Earth who Ruby (Stone) must help find love if she wants to take over Cupid (Kind) duties upon her mentor’s retirement.

Carnes’ big break came by way of ABC’s Desperate Housewives when he landed the role of Justin in Season 1 working alongside Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher, and Felicity Huffman. He is most notably known for his portrayal of Lucas Jones on ABC’s General Hospital first from 2004 to 2005, then from 2014 to 2020. Additionally, he made an extended appearance on the British sci-fi series Doctor Who, portraying the character, Laszlo.

On film, he starred opposite Omar Chaparro in La Boda De Valentina in 2018, one of Mexico’s top 10- grossing films of all time. His work in the film landed him on the cover of Men’s Health Mexico. Other big screen credits include 2019’s Acceleration opposite Sean Patrick Flanery, Dolph Lundgren, and Danny Trejo, and 2018’s Beyond the Sky in the role of Chris Norton.

Carnes continues to be repped by Zero Gravity Management.