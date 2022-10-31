Just In Time For AFM: Imagine & Ron Howard Mount True Crime Thriller ‘Origin Of Species’

EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of the opening of the American Film Market, Deadline hears another hot package has come together that will have Ron Howard directing and producing through Imagine Origin of Species, a true crime thriller scripted by Noah Pink.

Worldwide rights will be handled by CAA Media Finance, and the project is out in the market just now. The thriller is about an unlikely group of people who independently turn their backs on society. Each fueled by a deep desire for change, they leave everything behind and stake their futures on the most unlikely of places – the harsh landscape of The Galapagos.

Rumors are Howard has scouted locations and been meeting with actors, and this project is emerging as a priority. Howard just directed the superb Thai cave rescue thriller Thirteen Lives.

Howard is represented by CAA; Pink by Gersh.