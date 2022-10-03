‘Rock The Block’ Renewed For Season 4 By HGTV; Jonathan Knight, Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Among Competitors

Rock the Block will be back for a fourth season. HGTV has renewed the hit renovation competition series, hosted by Ty Pennington (Battle On The Beach), for a new six-episode season. It’s slated to premiere in March 2023.

Competitors will include Renovation Island‘s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler; deluxe design experts Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (Luxe for Less); Farmhouse Fixer‘s Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, and billion-dollar real estate broker and house-flipping expert Page Turner and Fix My Flip‘s Mitch Glew. Each team will have six weeks and a $250,000 budget to renovate identical properties situated in a rustic Colorado landscape and morph them into luxurious homes.

“Fans are clamoring for the new season of Rock The Block, we are so excited for production to begin and the competition to start,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Everything about this season is bigger and bolder – including the homes and the scenery. Our stars will face some of their biggest design challenges to date and they plan to hold nothing back to win it all.”

The homes are being built by Landmark Homes within Heron Lakes, a Hillside Commercial Group community, in Berthoud, Colorado.