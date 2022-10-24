Former Hulu & CBS Exec Robert Schildhouse Named BritBox GM

BritBox International, the streamer run by the BBC and ITV, has hired former Hulu and CBS executive Robert Schildhouse.

Schildhouse joins as EVP, North America and GM, Group Marketing Services. Based in New York, he reports to BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan.

His hire comes after the company restructured earlier this summer. The move saw it move to a two-region structure, which brought with it promotions for Moira Hogan and Neale Dennett, where it signaled its intention to hire a U.S-based GM.

He will oversee the streaming service in the U.S. and Canada and lead its centralized global marketing team.

Schildhouse joined Hulu prior to its launch in 2008 and becoming leader of its content acquisition team. He then joined CBS Global Distribution Group, where he was EVP, Digital Licensing and Distribution and later EVP, Business Development.

BritBox is behind series such as Hugh Laurie’s Agatha Christie adaptation Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? – with plans to adapt more Christie novels – as well as the adaptation of Val McDermid’s series of cold case investigations Karen Pirie from Harlots writer Emer Kenny, Windrush-era story Three Little Birds from Lenny Henry, and Cary Grant biopic series Archie, starring Jason Isaacs, which Deadline broke recently.

Sakaan said, “As we continue to drive the growth and strong momentum of our North America business, Robert will bring his proven expertise in leading innovative streaming and content businesses to our organization. It’s an exciting and pivotal time for BritBox and I’m thrilled to be adding him to our passionate team, bringing the best of British to North America.”

“I’ve admired BritBox’s unique offer and programming for some time, and how the business has gone from strength to strength globally, and built such loyal fandom. I can’t wait to help drive its further growth across North America, in BritBox’s exciting next chapter, working with Reemah and her talented team, and our partners at BBC Studios and ITV,” added Schildhouse.