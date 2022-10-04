Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment Hires Former Nickelodeon Exec Fred D. Lee As VP, Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE: Skybound Entertainment, the company founded by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, is staffing up.

The company has hired Fred D. Lee as VP, Film and Television.

He joins from Nickelodeon and Awesomeness, where he produced live-action features for Paramount+.

Reporting to Rick Jacobs, Managing Partner, Linear Content, Lee will focus on expanding and guiding Skybound’s feature slate of commercial genre fare in the U.S. and international markets.

Projects include Hardcore at Universal with Adam Wingard directing; Stealth at Universal with Lee Daniels directing; and Oblivion Song at New Republic Pictures with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to produce and star.

At Paramount+, he produced Honor Society, directed by Oran Zegman and starring Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Jojo Siwa’s The J Team.

Prior to joining Nickelodeon, he oversaw English-language development for CJ ENM, the South Korean studio behind Parasite. Projects there included Drake Doremus film Endings, Beginnings starring Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, and Sebastian Stan.

“I’m thrilled to join Skybound at such an exciting time of content creation and growth,” said Lee. “I look forward to building on the team’s ongoing success and finding more stories and creative partners, both here and abroad, to excite fans worldwide.”

“We are beyond excited to have Fred join Skybound,” added Rick Jacobs, Managing Partner, Linear Content, Skybound Entertainment. “Fred’s skill working with talent and keen eye for material will be a great asset as Skybound continues to expand globally.”