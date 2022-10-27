First Look At Robert De Niro & Bobby Cannavale In Comedy ‘Inappropriate Behavior’; Pic Pre-Sells To France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Lat Am, More

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at screen icon Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale and newcomer William Fitzgerald in new comedy Inappropriate Behaviour, which is in production.

Pic follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a once-successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, who moves in with his father (De Niro), having recently blown up his career and marriage. When he and his ex-wife Jenna (played by Cannavale’s real-life partner, Rose Byrne) find themselves at odds with how to address the needs of their 11-year-old autistic son Ezra (Fitzgerald), Max decides to kidnap his child and take him on a cross-country odyssey.

The film also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Rainn Wilson (The Office) and Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost), and is directed by Tony Goldwyn (The Last Kiss).

Mister Smith Entertainment has sold the film around the world, concluding deals with SND for France, Tobis Film for Germany, Wild Bunch companies BIM Distribuzione and Vertigo Films for Italy and Spain respectively, Paradiso Filmed Entertainment for Benelux, Mis.Label for Scandinvia, Sun Distribution/Diamond Films for Latin America, Monolith Films for Poland, Blitz for Ex-Yugoslavia, United King Films for Israel, Femeway for Greece/Cyprus, Praesens-Film for Switzerland, FİLMARTI Film for Turkey, SamFilm for Iceland, Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais for Portugal, ACME Film for Baltics, Front Row Filmed Entertainment for the Middle East and North Africa, WME Independent and IMG’s inflight feature film sales business for Airlines, and Vertical Entertainment for Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. Signature has UK/Ireland. CAA Media Finance is representing North America.

Tony Spiridakis (Queens Logic) wrote the screenplay. Goldwyn, Spiridakis, Jon Kilik (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) and William Horberg (The Kite Runner) for Closer Media serve as producers. Exec producers are Zhang Xin for Closer Media; Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer Studios; Carla Raij; Cannavale and Lois Robbins.

Mister Smith Entertainment’s founder and CEO David Garrett stated: “We are thrilled with the response we’ve seen to this remarkable, heartwarming story from our international partners so far and excited to collaborate with them to bring Inappropriate Behavior to audiences around the world.”