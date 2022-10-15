Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Oldboy' Helmer Park Chan-wook Reveals His Movie Influences & The Franchise He'd Love To Direct: The Film That Lit My Fuse
Read the full story

Robbie Coltrane’s Harry Potter Co-Star Miriam Margolyes Tells UK Minister ‘F*** You’ Live On BBC – listen

Miriam Margolyes
Miriam Margolyes Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Miriam Margolyes attended the BBC News studios on Saturday morning to pay moving tribute to her longtime friend and sometime co-star Robbie Coltrane, but listeners stopped in their tracks when she spontaneously let rip on another subject. 

Margolyes played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films alongside Coltrane who starred as Hagrid, and had previously starred with him in TV comedy shows. She described the Scottish actor as “a very fine actor, and a delightful man – huge in stature, in personality, in heart. He was exceptional.” She called him “unique and irreplaceable.”

Related Story

Daniel Radcliffe, J.K. Rowling, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright Remember Robbie Coltrane: "Used To Keep Us Laughing Constantly"

However, as she finished her interview. Margolyes mentioned she had passed in the corridor outside Jeremy Hunt – since yesterday, the brand new Chancellor of the Exchequer with the not unchallenging job of sorting out the UK’s finances. 

Margolyes, a well-known left-wing critic of the Tory government, started well, reporting that she had told Hunt, “When I saw him there, I just said, ‘You have a hell of a job. The best of luck.'”

But then, she added, “What I wanted to say was, ‘F*** you!’ – before immediately agreeing with the presenters, “You can’t say that.”

While the BBC staff were quick to apologise, listeners were quick to applaud on social media, with many agreeing it would have been exactly what Coltrane would have wished.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad