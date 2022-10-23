Robbie Coltrane Cause Of Death Revealed A Week After The Loss Of ‘Harry Potter’ Star

Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72 following multiple organ failure, according to multiple UK reports. The death certificate of the Harry Potter star also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block.

Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the fantasy films, had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

The Harry Potter universe mourned the loss of Coltrane and his film costars paid tribute to the late actor with personal messages.

“Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination,” Rupert Grint, who played Ron in the movies, shared on Instagram. “No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.”

Grint continued, “Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Daniel Radcliffe also remembered Coltrane in a statement shared with Deadline saying, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe said. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Emma Watson, Hermione in the films, remembered Coltrane and shared touching words on her Instagram Stories.

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” she said. “His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”