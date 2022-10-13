‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Trailer: An Extraordinary Girl Takes A Stand

Following its debut as the opening night gala at the London Film Festival last week, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical now has an official trailer – check it out above.

The new take on the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical stars Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch and is directed by Matthew Warchus. Dennis Kelly adapted the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The story centers around Matilda Wormwood (Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents (Graham and Riseborough) in the world. While they keep themselves content with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, Matilda loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books.

After meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lynch), Matilda begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, she’s surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the towering and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Thompson). Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget.

In her review for Deadline, Stephanie Bunbury called the movie “an absolute blast” and wrote, “It is clear that Warchus and the team have not merely adapted the theater musical but rethought it, top to bottom” with actors who are “turned up to a glorious eleven.”

Sony and TriStar Pictures will release the film in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on November 25. Netflix will release in the U.S. and elsewhere on December 25.

Producers are Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company.