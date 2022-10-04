Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ Starts Production In New Orleans; ShivHans Pictures and Monarch Media Board As Co-Financiers With AGC

Richard Linklater’s latest film Hitman has started production in New Orleans and ShivHans Pictures and Monarch Media have boarded the project as co-financiers, AGC Studios announced today.

Austin Amelio (Everybody Wants Some), Retta (Good Boys), and Molly Bernard (Sully) have also joined the film’s cast and will star alongside Glen Powell and Adria Arjona who were previously announced in starring roles.

Based on a true story, Powell stars in the film as the most sought-after Hitman in New Orleans, but if you pay him to rub out a cheating spouse or a sadistic boss, you’d better watch out: he works for the cops. When he breaks protocol to help a desperate woman (Arjona) trying to get away from an abusive boyfriend, he finds himself living the life of one of his false personas, falling for the woman and flirting with becoming a criminal himself.

The action comedy is produced by Linklater and Michael Blizzard for Detour Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, and Powell for BarnStorm Productions in association with Cinetic Media.

This is the fourth project Linklater and Powell have worked on together following Fast Food Nation, Everybody Wants Some!!, and Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood.

Linklater, Powell, and Arjona are repped by CAA; Amelio is repped by UTA; Retta is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment; and Bernard is repped by APA and D2 Management.

ShivHans Pictures’ latest projects include Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road, starring Liam Neeson, and David Oyelowo’s directorial debut The Water Man, in which he also starred. Previous films from ShivHans Pictures include Tara Miele’s Wander Darkly and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Monarch recently announced with Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Lauren Miller Rogen’s LYLAS Pictures a feature-length animated adaptation of Sarah Leavitt’s Alzheimer’s graphic novel Tangles.