‘RHOD’ Star Stephanie Hollman Shuts Down Rumors She’s Taking Part In Potential Reboot & Denies Attending BravoCon

Stephanie Hollman of The Real Housewives of Dallas is shutting down rumors that she is part of a reboot of the Bravo series franchise. The reality television personality shared on Instagram that she is not involved in a possible comeback of the Dallas-based show.

“I do not know where the rumors started with this or if it’s true at all. I only know my truth,” Hollman replied to a fan on her Instagram Stories about a possible RHOD reboot. “I am super appreciative of my time on the show and to everyone at Bravo (they have all treated me so well and I have no complaints).”

Hollman also noted that she was not attending BravoCon or traveling to NYC for the event adding, “I have personally not talked to them about a reboot and promise that if things change then you will know because it’s hard to hide film crews in Dallas.”

The housewife ended her message by thanking all of her fans “for the super sweet messages of support.”

Hollman was one of the OG stars of RHOD since the reality series made its debut on Bravo in 2016 and remained on the show through its 5-season run on the network. The show was put on pause in 2021 following Season 5 of the franchise.

Rumors on social media mentioned that a RHOD reboot would be announced at BravoCon this weekend, the convention in NYC around the Bravo network. As of now, Bravo has not confirmed it is going to produce a new season of the franchise.

Deadline has reached out to Bravo for comment and will update the story if we hear back from them.