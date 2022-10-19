Skip to main content
‘RHOA’ Alum Claudia Jordan Shuts Down Meghan Markle Claims ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Treated Models Like Bimbos

Claudia Jordan and Meghan Markle on 'Deal or No Deal'
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images/Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Claudia Jordan, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is opening up about her own experience on the Deal or No Deal set after Meghan Markle claimed they treated her like a bimbo.

“Flor clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared on her Instagram Stories.

In a second post she continued, “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

“That’s the kind of opportunity that is what you make it. If you just show up and don’t engage then you’ll just get your check and not get much out of it but if you show up and seize your moments then there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity,” she added.

Jordan she enjoyed her “experience working on Deal or No Deal” as it was a good opportunity in her career and helped her pay “all her bills.”

She also clarified that her response was not an “attack on Meghan cause Lord knows I’ve been defending this woman in the media for years and I still will but I just didn’t want any misunderstanding about the climate and environment on the Deal or No Deal set.”

Jordan said she was “especially protective of Howie Mandel who was nothing but kind and respectful to all 26 of us.”

Markle opened up about her time on the NBC game show on the most recent episode of her Archetypes podcast.

“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there,” she said. “And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”

You can listen to Markle’s podcast below.

