‘Red Sonja’ First Look: Matilda Lutz Stars In Millennium Media’s Comic Book Film

Millennium Media has unveiled the first still from its anticipated comic book film Red Sonja, starring Matilda Lutz (Revenge), which is currently in production at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with additional shoots at the Greek Nu Boyana Studio scheduled for later in the month.

Derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. While the character is billed as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, details as to the film adaptation’s plot have so far been kept under wraps.

Lutz is joined in the pic by Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El-Feitury, Katrina Durden and Oliver Trevena.

M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane) is directing from a script by Joey Soloway (Transparent) and Tasha Huo (Netflix’s Tomb Raider). Pic’s producers are Mark Canton (300, Power), Courtney Solomon (Cake, After), Luke Lieberman on behalf of Red Sonja LLC, Millennium Media’s Les Weldon, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner, and Joe Gatta (Out of the Furnace, Conan the Barbarian). Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson are executive producing for Millennium Media, alongside Dorothy Canton, Millennium Media’s Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci on behalf of Dynamite Entertainment, Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films, Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, and Soloway on behalf of Topple.

Millennium is the independent film company known for its work on The Expendables franchise, as well as Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Mechanic: Resurrection. Recent films include Angel Has Fallen and the Rambo reboot, Rambo: Last Blood. Millennium has also previously produced Indies including Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, Tesla starring Ethan Hawke, and Blackbird starring Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet.

Check out the art teasing the company’s Red Sonja film below.