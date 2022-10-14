‘Red Sonja’ Adds Rhona Mitra As Oliver Trevena Exits Millennium Media Comic Book Film Due To Scheduling Conflicts

EXCLUSIVE: Rhona Mitra (Hounds of War) has signed on for a role in Millennium Media’s comic book film Red Sonja, toplined by Matilda Lutz, with Oliver Trevena (Wire Room) departing the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. The character is billed as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, though details as to the film adaptation’s plot hav been kept under wraps thus far.

Currently in production at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with additional shoots at the Greek Nu Boyana Studio scheduled for later in the month, Red Sonja also stars Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El-Feitury and Katrina Durden.

M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane) is directing from a screenplay by Joey Soloway (Transparent) and Tasha Huo (Netflix’s Tomb Raider). Producers are Mark Canton (300, Power), Courtney Solomon (Cake, After), Luke Lieberman on behalf of Red Sonja LLC, Millennium Media’s Les Weldon, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner, and Joe Gatta (Out of the Furnace, Conan the Barbarian). Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson are executive producing for Millennium Media, alongside Dorothy Canton, Millennium Media’s Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci on behalf of Dynamite Entertainment, Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films, Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, and Soloway on behalf of Topple.

Mitra’s recent credits include the thriller The Other Me with Jim Sturgess and the upcoming actioner Hounds of War with Frank Grillo. The actress has also been seen in films including Neil Marshall’s Doomsday, Patrick Tatopoulos’ Underworld: Rise of the Lycans and Paul Verhoeven’s Hollow Man, starring on the TV side in TNT’s The Last Ship and FX’s The Strain.

Mitra is repped by Buchwald, Untitled Entertainment and Accelerate Management (UK).



