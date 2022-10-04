‘Rebelde’ Star Azul Guaita Signs With AFA Prime Talent Media

EXCLUSIVE: Azul Guaita has signed with AFA Prime Talent Media, a division of Kenan Thompson’s Artists for Artists company, for representation in all areas.

Guaita can currently be seen in Netflix’s Rebelde in the role of teen star Jana Gandía Cohen. Season 2 of the series, a sequel to the 2004 Mexican telenovela of the same name, was released in July. Additionally, she stars in La Mujer del Diablo, an original series from TelevisaUnivision’s new streaming service Vix+, as Daniela Beltrán.

Guaita has also starred in several projects produced by the biggest production companies and studios in Latin America including Soltero con Hijas from Televisa, La Negociadora from Claro Video, and Subete a mi Moto, an Amazon prime original series about the Latin boy band Menudo.

The actress has expanded her social media footprint in the Latin-American market thanks to the success of Rebelde. She currently boasts 1.4 million followers across multiple social platforms, which helped her close her first endorsement deal with Dolce Gabbana as an ambassador this year.